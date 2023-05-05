Anson Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Anson Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.41. 519,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,111. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

