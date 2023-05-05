Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Insider Michael N. Kennedy Sells 150,000 Shares

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,401,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.05. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Kailix Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,432,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 7.3% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 132,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 62.8% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 107.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 16,284 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

