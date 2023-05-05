ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $89.36 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 118,565 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 3.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of T-Mobile US worth $89,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after acquiring an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 842,572 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,738,186,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,199. The company has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.31. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.90 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,311.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,178 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

