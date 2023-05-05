ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes $34.88 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 367,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,884,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 812,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.