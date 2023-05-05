Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in AON by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $320.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $334.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $313.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.65.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $15,892,814.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 51,244 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $15,892,814.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at $61,894,949.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total transaction of $311,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,893.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,389 shares of company stock worth $22,664,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

