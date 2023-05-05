Apollo Currency Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $6.52 million and $572,129.86 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00058519 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00019740 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001026 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.