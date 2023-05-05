Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 1,200 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APOGet Rating) insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,324,084.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 1st, Joshua Harris sold 208,924 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $13,316,815.76.
  • On Thursday, April 27th, Joshua Harris sold 79,150 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $4,957,956.00.
  • On Monday, April 24th, Joshua Harris sold 63,988 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $4,054,279.68.
  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Joshua Harris sold 193,537 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $12,705,704.05.
  • On Monday, April 17th, Joshua Harris sold 286,157 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $18,625,959.13.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). Apollo Global Management had a positive return on equity of 116.88% and a negative net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $728.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -28.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on APO. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $353,603,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $332,126,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $217,878,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

