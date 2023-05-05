Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Lowered to $128.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $133.79.

Aptiv Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of APTV stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,044. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,066,523.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $673,366,000 after purchasing an additional 241,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,468,000 after buying an additional 125,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after buying an additional 430,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

