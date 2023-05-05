Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Aptiv stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,561,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,226,948.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $382,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,673,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $16,983,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

