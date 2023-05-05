ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 0.7 %

ARC stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,753. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.87.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In related news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 23,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $74,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 414,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,894.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 47.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

