Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Insider Nicolas Papadopoulo Sells 70,000 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Papadopoulo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGLN traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.38. The company had a trading volume of 42,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,434. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89.

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.2844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.