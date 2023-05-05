ARGA Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456,618 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,425 shares during the period. UBS Group comprises 3.5% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of UBS Group worth $82,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 1,736,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,404,780. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The company has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

