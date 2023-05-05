ARGA Investment Management LP Increases Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,933,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878,854 shares during the quarter. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras accounts for approximately 8.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $190,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,595,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,467,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 44.48%. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 38.26%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous dividend of $0.09. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 44.46%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

