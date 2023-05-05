ARGA Investment Management LP Invests $317,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after acquiring an additional 215,229 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.44. 2,281,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,424,001. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 25.67%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

