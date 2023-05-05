ARGA Investment Management LP Sells 35,037 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,037 shares during the period. Capital One Financial accounts for about 1.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $28,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF traded up $2.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $130.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.