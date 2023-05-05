Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 3.7%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 104,138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 93,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

