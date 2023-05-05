Argus Cuts Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $70.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Argus from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.49.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average of $65.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.76. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $122.89.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

