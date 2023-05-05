Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $166.00 at Piper Sandler

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANET. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.85.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $135.34 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $171.44. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total transaction of $130,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,618,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,941 shares of company stock worth $54,096,115 in the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,510,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $596,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 880.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 422,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,983,000 after purchasing an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

