Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $759.99 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $779.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $739.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.59.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.17, for a total value of $4,895,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,229,307.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,393 shares of company stock worth $196,152,841. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.31.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.