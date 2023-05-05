Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.54 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $75.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

