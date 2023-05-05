Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 9,065 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,718 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.24.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

