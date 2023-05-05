Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,214,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,840,000 after purchasing an additional 212,404 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Nucor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after buying an additional 154,744 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,033,000 after buying an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 25.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,716,000 after buying an additional 283,409 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $139.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

