Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,099 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $9,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 342,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Allstate by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 121,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $899,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $114.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $103.20 and a 52 week high of $142.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average is $126.35.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.15.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.