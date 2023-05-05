Arizona State Retirement System Sells 322 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,760 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after buying an additional 1,177,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 535,842 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,005,000 after buying an additional 362,954 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,171,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after purchasing an additional 304,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 436.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,146 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 289,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $124.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.46. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,440 shares of company stock worth $1,914,466. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also

