ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Lowered by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,511,000 after purchasing an additional 940,790 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 565,534 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,777,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 215.8% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 414,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 283,094 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.