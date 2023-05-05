Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of AROW traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,080. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $341.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other news, Director Gary C. Dake purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,290.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 468.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

