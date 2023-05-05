Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Shares Up 0.3%

Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.75). 89,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 116,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 379 ($4.74).

Asia Dragon Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £439.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -756.00 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 398.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 410.88.

About Asia Dragon Trust

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

