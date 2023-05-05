Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Stock Price Up 12.2%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 12.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 698,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,067,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $524.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $59.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.22% and a negative net margin of 42.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 21,112 shares during the period.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

