Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIZ opened at $130.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10. Assurant has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $190.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total value of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares in the company, valued at $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $2,771,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $4,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

