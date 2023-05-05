Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ASTE opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.50. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.76.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $347.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 81.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 320,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,230,000 after buying an additional 144,069 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Astec Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,818,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,001,000 after purchasing an additional 40,997 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 20,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Astec Industries by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 71,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

