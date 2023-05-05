Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of AUB opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $23.34 and a 1 year high of $41.04.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2,521.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 993,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,820,000 after purchasing an additional 955,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $22,745,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,270,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,679,000 after purchasing an additional 419,845 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,076,000 after acquiring an additional 410,539 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

