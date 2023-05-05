Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.44.

AESI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Ben M. Brigham bought 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,040,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter worth about $21,980,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

AESI stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $18.95.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

