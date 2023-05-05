Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s previous close.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $235.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM traded down $17.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.71. 3,649,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $300.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of -97.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $163,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 129,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,377,204.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $255,261.36. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,081 shares in the company, valued at $24,239,163.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $45,638,543. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

