AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(1.15)-(1.10) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $385-392 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $382.60 million.

AtriCure Price Performance

ATRC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.69. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $52.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.16.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.83.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in AtriCure by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Articles

