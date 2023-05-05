Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 80.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of AUPH traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 2,629,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,122. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research firms have weighed in on AUPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director George M. Milne, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $178,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 11,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $100,986.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,448 shares of company stock valued at $567,225. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

