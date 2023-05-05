Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1) Insider Daniel Jauncey Buys 129,500 Shares

Austral Resources Australia Ltd (ASX:AR1 – Get Rating) insider Daniel Jauncey acquired 129,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,296.00 ($24,699.34).

Austral Resources Australia Ltd focuses on the exploration of copper properties in Queensland. It has a pipeline of projects at various stages of development, such as the Anthill, Lady Annie, Cameron River, and Miranda Mining projects. The company also produces copper cathodes. Austral Resources Australia Ltd was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

