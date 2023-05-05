AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACQ. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$36.25 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.11.

ACQ traded down C$0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$15.99. 132,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$375.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$15.71 and a 1-year high of C$31.62.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.36). AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 2.6996644 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,043,045.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

