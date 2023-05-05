Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Announces Earnings Results

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.
Avanos Medical Stock Performance
AVNS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,485. Avanos Medical has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on AVNS. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical Company Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.
Further Reading
