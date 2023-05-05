Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

AVNS stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. 306,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVNS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,700,000 after buying an additional 112,546 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,260,000 after buying an additional 271,105 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,627,000 after buying an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,637,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,312,000 after buying an additional 122,247 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Featured Stories

