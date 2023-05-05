Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avanos Medical also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVNS. StockNews.com cut Avanos Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday.

AVNS stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $23.97. 306,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,882. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Avanos Medical’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

