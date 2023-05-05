Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. Avanos Medical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AVNS. StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 306,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.63. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 193.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

