Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVNW. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVNW traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 114,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,393. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.60. Aviat Networks has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the third quarter worth $419,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 395,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 76,575 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 9.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 196,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

