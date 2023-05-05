Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.47 million. Avient also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Avient from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. 413,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,329. Avient has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $52.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.248 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Avient during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Avient by 280.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.