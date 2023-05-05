Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-2.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33. Avista also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.27-$2.47 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded Avista from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Avista from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Avista Price Performance

NYSE AVA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.52. 499,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,972. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51. Avista has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avista will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Avista by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Further Reading

