AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXTI. Northland Securities lowered their target price on AXT from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on AXT from $5.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on AXT from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $2.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $121.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 2.07. AXT has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $4.60.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.62 million. AXT had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AXT will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AXT news, Director Jesse Chen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $33,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AXT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in AXT by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in AXT by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

