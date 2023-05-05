Aytu BioPharma (AYTU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 million. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 76.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.69%. On average, analysts expect Aytu BioPharma to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AYTU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 2,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of -0.40. Aytu BioPharma has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYTU. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 780,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aytu BioPharma by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 691,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 99,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

