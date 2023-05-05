Ball (NYSE:BALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Ball Stock Performance

Ball stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.22. 1,769,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,012. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.85. Ball has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ball news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BALL. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $94,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Ball during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

