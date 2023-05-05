Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAN. BNP Paribas raised shares of Banco Santander from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.70.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SAN opened at $3.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.