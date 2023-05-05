Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $126.58

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$126.58 and traded as low as C$117.61. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at C$118.25, with a volume of 1,944,499 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cormark cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$154.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Fundamental Research set a C$160.30 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$148.95.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$82.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$121.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.49.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.13 by C$0.09. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 40.56%. The company had revenue of C$6.47 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 13.5249169 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

