Banner Acquisition (NASDAQ:BNNR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Banner Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BNNR – Get Rating) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 101,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 90,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Banner Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNNR. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Banner Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banner Acquisition by 2.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Banner Acquisition by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

Banner Acquisition Company Profile

Banner Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

